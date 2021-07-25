NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $286,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $380.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $381.06.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,753.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.32.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

