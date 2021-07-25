NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.