NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

