NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 7,353 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWL. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

