Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,015,095. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.