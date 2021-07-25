Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB opened at $106.45 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.