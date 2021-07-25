Northern Trust Corp Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 26,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $386.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 88.98% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holder; allergy tray; IV safety catheter; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection set; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.