Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 114.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCB. Stephens began coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $343.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.