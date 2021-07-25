Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFBI opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $245.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $273,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.