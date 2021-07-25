Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,982 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

