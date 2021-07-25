Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.50.
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,982 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
