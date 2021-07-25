Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $518,970.87 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,908.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $203.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.51. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Novavax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

