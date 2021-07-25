Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $707,353.58 and $1.08 million worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00125368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00142542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,260.65 or 0.99716001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.31 or 0.00874060 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

