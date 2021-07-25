Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nucor were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $94.33 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

