Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

