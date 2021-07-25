NuCypher (NU) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $131.11 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.67 or 0.00835831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,237,864,254 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

