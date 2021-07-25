Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,830 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $18,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,749,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $17,428,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $114.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.34.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

