Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $13.01 price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

ING Groep stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

