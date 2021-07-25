Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Unum Group worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after buying an additional 82,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

