Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,121 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDMO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.66 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $27.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

