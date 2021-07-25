Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 116,396 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 806,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NMI by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NMI by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in NMI by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NMI by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $677,940 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

