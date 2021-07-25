Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 379,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 31.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $4,428,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 439.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after purchasing an additional 275,485 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

