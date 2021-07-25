nYFI (N0031) Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. nYFI has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, nYFI has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.48 or 0.00819038 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

