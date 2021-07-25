Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.47.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $12,549,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $58,904,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $10,596,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

