Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS OCDGF traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. 298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

