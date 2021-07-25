Omnitude (ECOM) Price Reaches $0.0073

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $475,725.30 and $404,622.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00047863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00808925 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

