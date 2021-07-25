Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.20. Ondas has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ondas news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

