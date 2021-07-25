One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $75.31. 4,492,018 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82.

