One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 765 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.33.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.