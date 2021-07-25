One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,835. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

