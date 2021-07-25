One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Target stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $121.82 and a 12 month high of $261.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

