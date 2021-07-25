One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 124,389 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $114.87. The stock had a trading volume of 706,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,906. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.