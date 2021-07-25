One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,592. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

