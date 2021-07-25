OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.57.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

