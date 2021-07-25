Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0027

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $61,073.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

