Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,992 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

