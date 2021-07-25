Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

