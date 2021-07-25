Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rollins by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 66,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

