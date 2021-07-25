Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 85,712 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,712 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of 2U worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $31,439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 90.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $9,379,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $45.82 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

