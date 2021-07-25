Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after acquiring an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the period.

OLLI opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

