Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,118,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $193.03 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

