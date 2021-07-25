Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,780 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.