Oppenheimer Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.05.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,141 shares of company stock worth $61,563,465 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.