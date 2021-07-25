ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 431,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $902.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

