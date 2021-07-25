OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.04). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 4,058,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,991. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $734.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

