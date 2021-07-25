Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 174,944 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 283,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.76.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

