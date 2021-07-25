Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.33. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

