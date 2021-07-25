Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.13 and last traded at $52.13. 173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92.

Otsuka Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSUKF)

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

