Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) versus NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Head to Head Analysis

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Outokumpu Oyj and NSK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 2 1 7 0 2.50 NSK 0 3 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NSK shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj -0.93% -2.20% -0.91% NSK 0.08% 0.10% 0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and NSK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $6.44 billion 0.45 -$132.51 million ($0.16) -19.75 NSK $7.05 billion 0.64 $3.34 million N/A N/A

NSK has higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu Oyj.

Summary

NSK beats Outokumpu Oyj on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; and energy and heavy industries. Outokumpu Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; recruitment services; maintenance and repair services; design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; insurance agency services; and sells industrial machinery bearings and automotive components, as well as manages and rents real estate properties. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

