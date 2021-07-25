Ovintiv (OVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect Ovintiv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

