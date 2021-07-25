P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares to Split on Thursday, July 29th

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, July 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 29th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of PTSI opened at $60.07 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $66.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $148.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.97 per share, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

